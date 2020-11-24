Prince George's Officer Strikes, Kills Pedestrian: Police

A Prince George’s County police officer driving in Langley Park, Maryland, on Monday struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police say the on-duty officer was traveling westbound on University Boulevard at 15th Avenue about 9 p.m. when they hit a man walking.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police said the victim, a man, was in the roadway. It's unclear whether the man was in the crosswalk. He died at the scene.

It appears the officer was driving a pick-up truck.

The pedestrian and the officer have not been identified. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Roads were closed in the area during the investigation but have since reopened.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story