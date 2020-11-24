crash

Prince George's Officer Strikes, Kills Pedestrian: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

A Prince George’s County police officer driving in Langley Park, Maryland, on Monday struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police say the on-duty officer was traveling westbound on University Boulevard at 15th Avenue about 9 p.m. when they hit a man walking.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

wanda durant 15 hours ago

The Real MVP, Wanda Durant, Hosts Turkey Giveaway

Prince George's County Bureau Nov 22

5 Injured in Spurt of Shootings in Prince George's: Police

Police said the victim, a man, was in the roadway. It's unclear whether the man was in the crosswalk. He died at the scene.

It appears the officer was driving a pick-up truck.

The pedestrian and the officer have not been identified. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Roads were closed in the area during the investigation but have since reopened.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

crashLangley Park
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us