Prince George's Officer Charged With Assaulting Handcuffed Man

A Prince George’s County police officer faces criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.

Cpl. Clarence Black was indicted Tuesday on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of misconduct in office, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

Black stopped an African American man who was driving on Branch Avenue near Beech Road in Temple Hills on Oct. 7, 2020, the prosecutor said.

During the traffic stop, Black “allegedly assaulted the man on two separate occasions,” the statement said. The man was in handcuffs during the second reported assault.

Any wrongdoing by county officers will be prosecuted, Braveboy said.

“We want our residents to feel safe. And that is why I have promised to always hold everyone accountable for their actions, no matter their position, and that includes law enforcement officers,” the prosecutor’s statement said. “My Public Integrity Unit will be handling this case and will move forward to seek justice for our victim and our community.”

A fellow officer intervened on behalf of the driver, Chief of Police Malik Aziz said.

“It’s important for the community to know that in this case, a fellow officer intervened on behalf of the driver during the traffic stop. Corporal Black’s commanders reviewed evidence and, based on that review, referred the case to Internal Affairs for an investigation,” Aziz said in a statement.

Black’s police powers were suspended on Oct. 20, 2020, the department said. PGPD took the case to prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges.

Black joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2002. Prior to his suspension, he was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

