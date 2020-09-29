PGPD

Prince George's Officer Accused of Sexual Assault on Minor

By NBC Washington Staff

A Prince George’s County police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, county prosecutors announced Tuesday. 

Officer Tristan Thigpen was indicted Tuesday for an alleged attack earlier this year in Clinton, Maryland, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. 

“Any case involving sex abuse of a minor is serious. When the allegations are made against an officer, it’s particularly egregious,” she said. 

The victim was a “household member” of the officer, prosecutors said. Officials do not yet know if there were other victims.

The allegation was brought to prosecutors’ attention through “various law enforcement agencies,” Braveboy said, declining to elaborate. 

Thigpen was charged with sex abuse of a minor, sex offense and assault. 

