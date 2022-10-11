Prince George's Extends Youth Curfew Through End of Year

Prince George's County, Maryland, is extending its curfew for children 16 and younger through the end of the year, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced.

Alsobrooks said the 30-day curfew she put in place in early September was successful and coincided with a drop in crime.

"Our curfew was successful in many of the ways that we hoped. Not only did we engage parents in our community more deeply, but we were also able to provide greater protection to a number of our youth," Alsobrooks said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

There were just four curfew violations over the past month, and Prince George's County police officers issued warnings to those children, Alsobrooks said.

Police began enforcing the curfew after the county saw its deadliest month in history in August and a sharp rise in carjackings involving teen suspects.

Carjackings dropped by 59% during curfew hours in the past 30 days and shootings dropped 56%, police said.

Overall crime also dropped 20% during curfew hours and violent crime dropped by 38% during the curfew, according to police.

Alsobrooks and Police Chief Maliz Aziz said the curfew was not a solution to the county's crime issues, but simply a tool they believe is worth keeping in place for the time being.

"We're not done yet. There is still so much work to do so we are still a ways away from our goal, but we are really pleased with what we've seen so far," Alsobrooks said.

Under the curfew, young people must be inside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Curfew violation is punishable by a written notice and warning for a first-time violation with penalties escalating to $50 for another offense, $100 for a next offense and $250 for subsequent offenses.

