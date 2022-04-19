Prince George's Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Assault in ‘Domestic Incident': Authorities

An 18-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office was charged Tuesday with assault in a domestic incident, authorities said.

On Monday, Sergeant Ibin Lateef was involved in an “off-duty domestic incident” in Charles County, Maryland. The next day, the other involved person, who has not been named, received a protective order against Lateef, according to authorities.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the criminal investigation, later charged Lateef with first- and second-degree assault.

He was suspended without pay following the charges, and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting an administrative investigation.

“A protective order was also issued against the other involved person in the case,” authorities said.

More details about the nature of the incident were not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.