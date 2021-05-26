Masking

Prince George's County to Lift Mask Mandate Friday

Face coverings still required on transit and in schools, health care, school and child care facilities

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince George's County will lift its mask mandate for most settings Friday at 5 p.m.

Face coverings will still be required on public transport and in schools, health care facilities and child care settings, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said the county's 1.9% positivity rate is lowest since the start of the pandemic.

"I know many of you are still traumatized by what we went through over the past year," Alsobrooks said. "But given our vaccination rates and the current low rates of community spread we're seeing, our health advisors and health officials have advised us that it's safe to make this decision."

People who are uncomfortable going maskless can and should continue to wear a face covering, Alsobrooks said.

She also encouraged people to respect others' personal space. The change will bring Prince George’s in line with guidelines from Maryland and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

