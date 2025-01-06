Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Live updates: Major winter storm blankets DC area in half a foot of snow or more
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Politics
Consumer
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch News 24/7
Trending
⚠️ Winter storm warning
✏️ School closings
🏈 Commanders
🏛 Trump Administration
Jimmy Carter
📨 NBC4 newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our news standards
Expand
53 School Closings
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information