Prince George's County opens new human services building in Capitol Heights

Prince George's County leaders celebrated the opening of a new human services building Tuesday as part of a wider redevelopment project in Capitol Heights.

The building, located in Hampton Park, consolidates health and wellness services that were previously spread throughout the county, putting agencies like social services, family services and senior activities under one roof.

“So many of our residents have to travel to get the support and services that they need, so the fact that it’s right here inside the beltway in Capitol Heights is so, so special to us,” acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said.

County and state leaders cut the ribbon for the new building Tuesday morning alongside their partner, Velocity Companies.

The building includes modernized offices, conference rooms, and a gym with weights and treadmills for seniors.

During the grand opening, leaders spoke about the many challenges and work throughout multiple administrations to open the building, which was under development for more than 10 years.

“This building was a long time in coming, and I am so excited because we are finally here,” Jackson said.

The development is part of a public-private partnership with county government, state government and Velocity Companies. The building was designed to break barriers to wellness and care.

The building is part of a larger $250 million Hampton Park redevelopment project, which is in the first phase. The cost of the building was $71.6 million.

Brandon Bellamy, the CEO of Velocity Companies, said the project will include 200 market-rate residential units, a 120-room hotel and 55,000 square feet of green space, specifically designed for “arts, entertainment and community experience.”

Councilwoman Wala Blegay said the development will be a live-work-and-play destination in Prince George's County.

“Put the word out,” Blegay said at the ceremony. “People always talking about, ‘Where is the quality retail? Where is the quality in Prince George's county?’ This is it.”

