Prince George's County hosts career and resources fair for fired federal workers

Prince George's County held a career fair for federal workers impacted by mass government layoffs.

More than 80 employers gathered at the University of Maryland to give job seekers a look at what new roles might be available for them.

Employ Prince George’s hosted the Career Transition and Resource Fair, which hundreds of former federal workers attended. Many of whom united after being blindsided by the layoffs.

“I did not have on my bingo card my entire career path being annihilated,” said Chris Blackwood, a former U.S. Agency for International Development worker.

The fair is an event Blackwood never imagined he’d have to attend. He told News4 he has a child on the way and is hoping to find a job soon.

“I genuinely don’t know how we're going to pay for child support. I genuinely don’t know,” Blackwood said. “Looking around this room, seeing so many people in my same position, it’s very scary. We just live in a world of uncertainty right now.”

More than 2,000 people registered for the fair. Organizers told News4 it’s a bittersweet feeling for them. On one hand, they appreciate that people are taking advantage of available resources, but on the other hand, they’re disappointed they have to do this in the first place.

“It’s troubling,” said Walter Simmons, the president and CEO of Employ Prince George’s. “We're hearing stories from people who worked 20, 25 years that got laid off with no notice. So it’s a heavy heart, but that’s the drive. That’s the motivation.”

On top of the chance to network with employers, attendees were coached on how to use LinkedIn, improve their resumes and see how they can transfer their skills to other fields.

“I’ve had people walk up to me and say they walked in with a heavy heart and no hope, and they’re leaving with opportunity. They’re leaving with positivity,” Simmons said.

Employ Prince George's said it has made contact with about 5,000 people nationwide who were laid off. Their focus isn't just on helping people find jobs. There were also resources available at the fair regarding rental assistance and mental healthcare for those impacted.

There will be another job fair in Prince George's County on Saturday at the Suitland Community Center from noon to 4 p.m.

