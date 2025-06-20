‘Best days ahead': Prince George's County Exec. Braveboy sworn in amid leadership shakeup

New Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy – who was sworn in Thursday at her alma mater, the University of Maryland – has wasted no time shaking up top leadership posts.

Braveboy, now the top elected leader in Prince George's County, chose Juneteenth for her swearing-in ceremony.

“I stand before you today just humbled and really profoundly honored,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by council members; congressional leaders; and former county executives U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Jack Johnson and Rushern Baker.

“I know that our best days are absolutely ahead, and we will get there by unifying,” Braveboy said.

There were prayers, singing and a presentation from her sorority. A video tribute brought Braveboy to tears.

“We need someone who is completely committed to making our community safer, more affordable and more competitive for all, and that is what Aisha Braveboy stands for,” keynote speaker Gov. Wes Moore said.

Actress Taraji P. Henson, an Oxon Hill High School graduate, congratulated Braveboy and pledged to work together.

“I’m from the ‘erea,’ heh-heh, and I’m just grateful for the platform that God has placed me on,” she said. “I don't take it lightly.”

Before taking office, Braveboy started to shape her new administration. She named Shawn Joseph interim schools superintendent and announced Malik Aziz is no longer the county police chief, with George Nader taking over as interim chief.

An email shared with News4 shows Braveboy’s new administration asked at-will employees to tender their resignations.

“Mainly, it's just those at-will positions where they work at the pleasure of the executive,” Braveboy said. “And so, I am bringing in a new cabinet, but there will be some folks who remain.”

Braveboy said the county will become more business friendly under her leadership, and she promised to eliminate obstacles to building in the county.

“We are not going to be second to any other jurisdiction when it comes to being able to move forward on major developments here in Prince George's County," she said.

There were not a lot of specifics about Braveboy’s immediate plans, but she says she will release a 100-day plan in the coming weeks.

