Prince George's Council Postpones Hearing on Controversial Rezoning Proposal

The Prince George’s County Council is rescheduling Tuesday’s public hearing on a controversial map amendment that would clear the way for a major development that some Bowie residents oppose.

The Bowie-Mitchellville Sectional Map Amendment would clear the way for hundreds of homes to be built on agricultural zoned land at the Bowie airport.

In a statement, the Council said it will continue collecting written comments and testimony from residents.

A Prince George's County Council member denounces the council of violating its laws as it rushes to approve large residential development. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports.

Council member Tom Dernoga accused colleagues of breaking the law as they rushed to pass the map ahead of a new council being seated in December.

The council’s statement did not say when a new hearing would be scheduled.