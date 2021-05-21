Prince George's Closes 2 Vaccine Sites, Shifts Focus to Mobile Units

Prince George’s County is closing two of its COVID-19 vaccination sites: one at the Cheverly Health Center and another at the Laurel Beltsville Senior Center.

The county will keep its larger sites open in Landover and Fort Washington while focusing on mobile efforts to reach the community directly.

“The key over the next stages, it’s going to be labor intensive, it’s going to be hard work, but it’s going to be getting the vaccine to the people rather than getting the people to the vaccine,” said Dr. George Askew, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer.

Friday was the last day to receive a vaccine at the Cheverly Health Center, while the last for the Laurel Beltsville Senior Center is May 28.

The Sports and Learning Complex near FedEx Field in Landover, as well as the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex in Fort Washington, will continue to offer vaccines to county residents and workers 12 and older.

The county will also offer vaccinations through three mobile units.

Staffers who work at the clinics that are closing will help reach homebound residents and those who have access challenges, such as lack of child care or transportation.

The move comes as demand for a COVID-19 vaccine has dipped in the county and across the nation. As an incentive, the state is entering Maryland residents who’ve been vaccinated into a lottery with daily cash prizes and a Fourth of July jackpot of $400,000.

People who have an appointment at a site that has been closed will be rescheduled to the Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. Those who will be rescheduled should expect to receive a phone call, according to county officials.