Prince George's budget proposal threatens CTV

A local news station in Prince George's County is slated to be shut down due to budget cuts.

Eliminating CTV would save hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it also would mean the loss of community news coverage.

The station has been a training ground for young journalists and others looking to get a break in the TV industry for decades.

Daily newscasts air on cable as well as social media, focusing on county news, sports, entertainment and politics. The station has been a launching pad for many careers as journalists gain hands-on experience on camera, behind the camera and editing in a major, D.C.-area market.

“If the station is shut down, if it’s shuttered, it’s gonna be a significant loss to the community in terms of access to the community media,” said former news director Curtis Crutchfield, who worked there for more than 30 years.

Countless young writers, producers, photographers and reporters got experience and moved on to larger markets and affiliates.

“CTV is a community resource,” Crutchfield said. “If you lose that, who’s gonna replace it? What will replace it?”

In announcing the possible closure, acting Prince George's County Executive Tara Jackson spoke about the dire budget outlook and the tough decisions that must be made. Under the proposal, the CTV budget would be slashed from roughly $800,000 to $900,000 down to $200,000 around September or October, and positions would be eliminated.

“When CTV was built, I was one of the first producers knocking on the door, looking for opportunity,” said local filmmaker Dwayne Brown, who got his start at CTV in the 1990s. “And I created a show called ‘The Breeze Country,’ which was a oldies but goodies dance show, and it launched my career. And it’s still one of the longest running shows on CTV.

Milly Hall, a CTV show producer for decades, plans to protest the cuts.

“I could not believe it when I saw it,” she said. “I’m like, CTV community television is the backbone of this whole community.”

The cuts must be approved by the Prince George’s County Council.

“Most of us want to find a way to save it,” Council Chair Jolene Ivey said. “Hopefully, we can.”

