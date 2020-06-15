Prince George’s Begins Phase 2 Reopening at 5 p.m. Monday

Prince George's County is set to begin the next stage of reopening at 5 p.m. Monday, which will permit with restrictions indoor dining at restaurants, shopping at retailers and manicures and pedicures at salons.

Businesses that open must follow rules meant to encourage social distancing.

Retail stores, indoor restaurant seating, barbershops and hair salons must limit themselves to 50% capacity. Nail salons can only allow one customer per 200 square feet. Hair and nail appointments must be booked ahead of time.

Outdoor community pools and houses of worship can allow people in until they reach 25% regular capacity.

Child care facilities are open for essential workers and anyone who must go back to work in phase two. Kids can participate in outdoor youth sports, with a limit of nine players and one coach.

Car washes can offer self-service. Parks are open to fitness classes, and anyone getting personal exercise.

Gatherings are still limited to ten people under phase two, with specific exceptions. Churches can hold services outside with up to 250 people.

Still closed are indoor pools, gyms, county government buildings, enclosed shopping malls and casinos.

National Harbor, for example, will allow people to visit or exercise there and has some restaurants that are open for patio dining. But the Capital Wheel and MGM National Harbor casino remain closed. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Residents are still encouraged to limit non-essential outings to reduce their risk of getting exposed to coronavirus.

Masks are required on public buses and in enclosed stores for anyone over age 9.

The county waited a little longer than the rest of Maryland to continue easing restrictions. The state of Maryland as a whole moved into phase two on Friday.

Prince George's County has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland.