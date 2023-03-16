Pregnant Dog Stolen From District Heights Home, Family Says

A Maryland family is looking for their pregnant dog stolen from their front porch.

The 5-year-old Dachshund named Canelo has been missing since Monday, March 6, Prince George’s County police said.

The family’s doorbell camera shows a woman walking up to a house on Foster Street in District Heights. The woman scooped up Canelo and walked away, apparently toward another person waiting near the home’s gate, the video shows.

The theft occurred about 5:35 a.m., police said. Authorities are looking for two suspects.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Our news partners at Telemundo-44 spoke with the dog's owner, who believes the thief intends to sell the dog’s puppies.

“Sometimes she was outside by herself,” the owner said. “We feel that the person who stole her already knew about her, because one time she even talked to daughter, asking her if that was her dog. And my daughter said, ‘yes.’”

If you recognize the woman or have any information, call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-5230 and reference case number 23-0013648.