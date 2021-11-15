Police Seek Man Who Badly Beat Woman in Metro Bus Bay

A woman was left badly beaten in a Metro bus bay in near-freezing temperatures over the weekend, and Metro Transit Police say they've identified a suspect who is still on the loose.

The station manager at the Prince George's Plaza station in Maryland contacted police about 7 a.m. Sunday and told them a woman in the bus bay area looked to have been badly beaten and wasn't wearing much clothing, despite the cold.

She had been there for hours, security camera footage later showed.

According to the footage, a man approached the victim about 2:50 a.m. and assaulted her in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, police said. The suspect left around 4 a.m., police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Metro Transit Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Daniel Alan Newsome. He is wanted for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, they said. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873).