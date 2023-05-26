Police Searching for Shooter After Girl Struck in Head

A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized a week after she was shot in the head in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Valeria Servin was visiting a friend at an apartment complex on Riverdale Road in Riverdale May 18 when she was shot right before her mother arrived to pick her up. Her family says she was an innocent victim.

“She was there,” said her sister Stephanie Nunez. “There’s problems with people in the apartment complex. We’re not sure if it’s gang related with other people there. There was a crowd of same-age teenagers around the same age on the playground, and someone just went and started shooting, and she was caught in the crossfire.”

Police said a car drove by and someone fired several rounds.

Valeria was hit in the head and was the only person who was injured. Her sister said she is in a lot of pain and has a long recovery ahead.