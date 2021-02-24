Suitland

Police Search for Killer After Juvenile Shot, Killed in Suitland

At the scene officers found a youth on the ground, and medics drove him to a hospital where he died, police said

By Shomari Stone

Prince George’s County Police said a juvenile was shot and killed Wednesday in Suitland, and some people said they heard several shots fired. 

Multiple shell casings, right by yellow markers near a white cup on the ground, were left behind. 

At 5:29 p.m., police said they got a call for a shooting at the 4400 block of Arnold Road in Suitland. 

There they found a youth on the ground, and medics drove him to a hospital where he died, police said. 

“Preliminarily, our detectives are on scene, trying to piece everything together, understand what happened. Our detectives, as always, ask for the community's assistance,” Thomas Lester, a spokesperson for the department, said. 

No suspect information has been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Prince George’s County Police.

