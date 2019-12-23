Police Give Christmas to Homeless Family That Lost Their Father

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, family that was going to be homeless for the holidays is a lot merrier after police stepped in to rescue Christmas.

It’s been an incredibly hard year for Erica Green and her four children.

“Especially since their dad died,” she said. “We just laid him to rest this past Saturday, so it’s been tough.”

Recently, the family has been living in Green’s truck.

“I’ve stayed strong and I’ve kept my faith, and, you know we’ve prayed about it,” she said. “My kids have been my backbone.”

When officers from the National Capital Park Police heard about the green family, they decided to pitch in and buy the family a truckload of gifts.

The Greens were treated to dinner at Dave & Buster’s, then surprised by a motorcade of 10 police motorcycles, 10 police cars and two fire trucks with Santa Claus riding on top.

“It’s not because this is our job; it’s because we care at Park Police about our community, OK?” an officer told the family. “You’ve been struggling; we got you.”

Then the officers revealed a bigger surprise: The Greens have a place to call home thanks to donations from the community and a local nonprofit called Positive Results.

Police escorted the family to the hotel where they will be staying for the next month while their application for permanent housing is being processed.