Photos: Suspect, Car Sought After Landover Road Rage Killing

New images from police show a man suspected of fatally shooting a tow truck driver in an act of road rage Saturday in Landover, Maryland.
Delonte Hicks, of D.C., was the victim. He was 29.
Three new images from Maryland State Police show a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata and a man appearing to yell out the window from the driver’s seat.
According to the initial investigation, Hicks was involved in an argument with another driver as the two headed east on Route 50 before East-West Highway (Route 410) at about 4:45 p.m.
Prince George's County
News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.
Detectives believe the other man pulled out a gun, opened fire into Hicks’ vehicle and kept going.
Hicks was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Homicide investigators at 443-684-1216 or 410-977-9384.