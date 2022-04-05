PGCPS Warns About Edibles After Two Students Unknowingly Took Them

Prince George's County Public Schools sent a systemwide email about drug-laced treats following a News4 report last week about students unknowingly consuming edibles.

It says the availability of treats containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is on the rise and so is accidental THC poisoning.

“Your report spurred some of the discussion that we see in are online forums along with parents and guardians, but truly this is an issue that we want to get in front of, so as we saw that incident at [James] Madison [Middle School], we wanted to let families know we take this seriously,” PGCPS Director of Communications Meghan Gebreselassie said.

The email asked parents to speak with their children about not accepting prohibited items and for students to not bring them to school in the first place.

“A we see these laws change and as we see legality look a lot different, we know that these treats are a lot more accessible, a lot more present,” Gebreselassie said.

Skyy Swain's 17-year-old son, who has autism, says he was given a drug-laced brownie at Parkdale High School.

“I was scared that I could have lost my son,” Swain said.

According to his toxicology report, there was crystal meth, molly, Adderall and other narcotics in the brownie. He was hospitalized.

“I didn't feel anything, but then, when I got home – I don't know how to explain it – it's like a lot of emotions going in a big old circle,” he said.

Swain said her son is still recovering from his interaction with that laced brownie.

An 11-year-old girl fell into a deep sleep after she unknowingly consumed a marijuana-laced candy another student gave her at James Madison Middle School, her mother said. Parents there are starting to mobilize and have a meeting planned for this week.

“I shouldn't have to have my child peeing in a cup at the age of 11,” the girl’s mother said.

The two mothers News4 spoke with said that in both of their cases, the children who distributed the edibles were disciplined, but neither parent was satisfied with how.

While the Prince George's County school system tracks suspensions for drug possession and sales, a school spokesperson said it doesn't specifically track cases dealing with edibles.

The two mothers said they are happy the school system is addressing the issue.

“I just think that they’re just addressing it because it's coming out into the media now,” Swain said.

“Thank you for your work that you've done, because it's really started some very powerful conversations in our school community,” the 11-year-old girl’s mother said.