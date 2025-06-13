PGCPS superintendent stepping down, school board announced

The Prince George’s County Board of Education announced Superintendent Millard House will step down less than two years after taking the job.

The decision comes after a no confidence vote from the teachers union and as State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy prepares to take over as county executive.

The board made the major announcement hours after going into a closed-door meeting Thursday, saying in a statement: “The board of education and the superintendent met and mutually agreed to separate their employment relationship effective June 18, 2025.”

On June 4, the Prince George’s County Educators Association (PGCEA), which is in contract negotiations, voted on House after complaints that he failed to produce results since taking the job in July 2023.

In an email obtained by News4, a PGCEA board member criticized the vote, saying only 57 educators out of 9,000 nine thousand voted “no confidence.”

A union representative said the vote followed its parliamentary process.

The union representing county administrators pushed back Thursday, saying they were blindsided.

“We’re not saying that Mr. House is perfect,” said Jeffrey Parker of the Association of Supervisory and Administrative School Personnel (ASASP). “Obviously, there are concerns that we have as well, but nothing that would reach the level of dismissal or removal from the job.”

Before the decision, ASASP sent a letter to the school board warning of the potential chaos of another leadership change for the county.

The previous superintendent, Monica Goldson, cited school board disfunction when she left the position in 2023.

County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy issued a statement saying, “I’m grateful to Superintendent House for his service to our county’s schools over the last two years. Ending his tenure was — as it should be — a mutually agreed upon decision between the superintendent and the Board of Education.”

“As county executive-elect, I am committed to ensuring every child in our county has access to a world-class education and the opportunity to succeed,” she said.

House’s contract was to run through 2027.

