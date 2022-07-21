PGCPS Holds Fast-Track Hiring Event

With the next school year ahead and a serious search underway in Prince George's County to fill more than a thousand important positions, hundreds of candidates got a chance to get on the fast track to a new job in Prince George's County Public Schools.

PGCPS held a hiring fair at G. James Gholson Middle School in Landover Thursday.

“Kids are our future, so anything that I can do,” applicant Etta Lucas said.

Lucas said it’s the opportunity of a lifetime after retiring from Metro in 2019. She said it’s time to start a second chapter and she wants to make students in Prince George’s County part of her story.

“They need somebody to motivate them, to inspire them, and no matter what position you are in, if you’re here, you’re a big part of their life,” she said.

Hundreds of job seekers showed up for the fast-track hiring event.

For new teachers like Salihah Akpan looking to start her career, the schoolyear can’t come fast enough.

“To be able to help, to serve students, bring out their personalities, their character and their qualities in a way that they didn’t even know they had,” she said.

PGCPS is also looking for school bus drivers, nurses, custodial staff, food service assistants and substitutes. The school district says depending on paperwork, the candidates could be on the job in just two to three weeks.

“Anytime you touch the life of a student, it carries and it stays with you for a very long time,” PGCPS senior human resources partner Dr. Lita Jackson said.

“I had one young lady, she told me she was in college and I taught her when she was in second grade,” she said.

PGCPS will holding a hiring mixer for teachers July 28 at Suitland Elementary School.