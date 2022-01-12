PGCPS CEO Provides Updates on COVID-19 Efforts, Says Students Will Get Masks, At-Home Tests

In a telephone town hall Wednesday, the CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools said schools are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids in Prince George's County are due back in class on Jan. 18. Because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases, it will be their first time back since before Christmas.

For what to do if you or your student tests positive for COVID-19, see isolation guidelines here.

In an effort to increase the number of students and staff tested for the virus and stop the spread, CEO Dr. Monica Goldson had the following updates for the school system:

When students and staff return, they'll all get at-home test kits and KN95 face masks.

Families were asked to test students weekly and upload the results Sunday night before coming to school the next morning.

Parents were encouraged to sign their kids up for random PCR testing during the week.

Additionally, there will be no spectators at sports games until Feb. 1, after which point venues will only be allowed to fill to 25% capacity.

Goldson also added that she wants to avoid a return to virtual learning, but keeping kids in class will take a village.