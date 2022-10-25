Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Prince George's County: Police

A driver hit a pedestrian and drove off in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday, police said, marking at least the fifth fatal or life-threatening hit-and-run collision in the D.C. area over the last week.

Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road in the Glenarden area about 12:10 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

A man was found unresponsive on the scene, then pronounced dead, police said. Their name was not immediately released.

Authorities temporarily shut down the road while investigating.

Detectives are looking for the driver. A description of a suspected vehicle wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.

October is among the deadliest months on the roads nationwide, according to the National Safety Council.

Just this week, drivers fled after striking a woman and her dog in Fairfax County, a 19-year-old cyclist in Montgomery County, a scooter rider in D.C. and a 22-year-old pedestrian near a Greenbelt gas station.

To increase safety, drivers should slow down and pedestrians should wear bright-colored clothing to increase visibility.