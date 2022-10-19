Pedestrian Killed in Prince George's Co. Hit-and-Run: Police

Prince George’s County police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian in the Greenbelt, Maryland, area overnight and drove off.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road about 2 a.m. Wednesday after reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said.

A man was found on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Police vehicles with flashing lights were seen standing outside a gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.

Greenbelt Road was closed near Kenilworth Avenue for several hours while officers investigated. The road reopened by 6 a.m.

