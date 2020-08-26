Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Motorcycle on Central Avenue

A woman died after she was hit by a motorcycle Tuesday on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County.
The crash occurred on Central Avenue between Ritchie Road and Hampton Park Boulevard. County police officers responded at about 9 p.m. They found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
The motorcyclist remained on the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A yellow motorcyclist laid on its side in the aftermath.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.