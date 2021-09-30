One-Year-Old Girl Hurt After Falling From Apartment Window in Greenbelt

A one-year-old girl was injured after falling from a window Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland, authorities say.

The little girl fell from a third-floor apartment onto a grassy area in the 6100 block of Breezewood Drive.

Prince Georges County Fire & Rescue and Greenbelt City Police were called to the scene. The little girl was in an apartment when rescue crews arrived.

She was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.

An investigation underway.

