Officer Shot Man in Greenbelt: Police

A police officer shot and wounded a man Monday morning in Greenbelt, Maryland, the city’s police department says.

The man was taken to a hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately released.

Greenbelt officers responded to the unit block of Plateau Place at about 10:30 a.m. after a “report of a suicidal subject.”

An officer then shot the man, police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow said live on News4. The shooting occurred outdoors, she said.

The department did not immediately release information on what preceded the shooting or why the officer opened fire. Glasgow said it was too early to provide information on how many shots the officer fired or whether the man was armed.

Chopper4 footage shows a number of officers in the area.

Police asked people to avoid the residential street during the investigation.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

