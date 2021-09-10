Officer Fatally Shoots Man at Oxon Hill Apartment Complex

A police officer shot a man Friday afternoon after a confrontation at an apartment complex on Owens Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The man has died, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Owens Road around 12:45 p.m. A police spokesperson claims the officer had a "physical altercation" with the alleged disorderly person. The officer then pulled out his gun and shot the man.

Neighbors told News4 that they heard eight shots: six in rapid succession and two right after.

The officer had some minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment for injuries to his hand. He also suffered some type of facial injury, Aziz said. "He is doing well at this point in time."

Authorities are investigating whether the officer had a camera.

