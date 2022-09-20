Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Riverdale Park: Attorney General

A police officer fatally shot a man in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Monday after officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with access to guns and the man pointed a gun at officers, authorities say.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to a home in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe Street at about 3:30 p.m. after a report of “a suicidal man who had access to firearms,” the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear who called police.

Officers spoke with the man for several minutes at the front door, and the man “retreated” inside, the attorney general’s office said. Officers followed the man and ordered him to stop, but he did not comply.

In an upstairs bedroom, the man pointed a handgun at officers, the attorney general’s office said.

One officer opened fire, hitting the man. Officers treated him until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office l is investigating. The officer who shot the man was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. Police body camera footage is generally released within 14 days. The name of the officer and the person who died generally will be released within two days.

