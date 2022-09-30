pedestrian struck

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit in Maryland Parking Lot, Seriously Hurt: Police

Chopper4 footage shows an overturned shopping cart and bags strewn in the street near a Shoppers grocery store on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway

By NBC Washington Staff

An off-duty D.C. police officer is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities say. 

The officer had just walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at about 10:40 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, county police said. 

The officer, a man, is in critical condition, D.C. police said. 

Officers stopped the driver who is believed to have been involved.

No additional information was immediately released on the circumstances of the crash or whether the driver will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

