Off-Duty DC Officer Hit in Maryland Parking Lot, Seriously Hurt: Police

An off-duty D.C. police officer is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities say.

The officer had just walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at about 10:40 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, county police said.

Chopper4 footage shows an overturned shopping cart and bags strewn in the street near a Shoppers grocery store.

The officer, a man, is in critical condition, D.C. police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Officers stopped the driver who is believed to have been involved.

No additional information was immediately released on the circumstances of the crash or whether the driver will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.