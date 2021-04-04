National Harbor Entrances Shut Down Due to Gas Leak

All entrances to National Harbor, Maryland, are shut down Sunday morning because of a gas leak, officials say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A construction crew broke a 4 to 6-inch gas line at Fleet and Waterfront streets, the Prince George’s County fire department said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only residents are allowed into National Harbor, the fire department said. Hotel guests are sheltering in place. No gas readings were detected inside.

Work to fix the gas line is expected to take two to four hours.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.