Mount Rainier Votes to Cap Rent Increases

After months of debate, leaders of Mount Rainier, a small, historic city in Prince George's County, Maryland, voted unanimously to cap rent increases Tuesday night. Supporters say it will keep families from being forced out of their homes, while opponents argue it will keep landlords from investing in the community.

Seventy-seven percent of city residents rent, and under the new rule, landlords can only raise rents roughly 3% every year.

Hours earlier, rent stabilization advocates rallied in front of City Hall, holding signs that said, "CANCEL RENT HIKES," and "Stop the High Rent." Supporters said the move will keep low-income families in their homes.

“At this point, you have families deciding, do they take their kids to the doctor, do they pay their rent, do they put food on the table,” Mayor Celina Benitez said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Mount Rainier is the first municipality in Prince George’s County to pass legislation capping rent increases.

While supporters welcomed the news, opponents said the rent cap will do more harm than good.

They argued that landlords often increase rent to cover costs of maintenance and security, and some suggested that rental assistance programs are a better way to go.

“We simply oppose rent stabilization or rent control, which essentially it is. It’s a bill that just disincentivizes investments and it doesn't work,” Ryan Washington, of the Apartment and Office Building Association, said.

The Prince George’s County Council will be considering similar legislation next week.