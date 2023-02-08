fatal crash

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus

Students, bus driver are uninjured

By Tom Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County.

The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred.

Students and the driver of the bus got out on their own and are uninjured. It’s unclear which school the bus was serving.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

fatal crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us