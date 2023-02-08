Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County.

The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred.

Students and the driver of the bus got out on their own and are uninjured. It’s unclear which school the bus was serving.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

