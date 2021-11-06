Motorcyclist Dies on Notoriously Dangerous Maryland Highway

A man was thrown from his motorcycle and died after a collision with an SUV on Indian Head Highway (Route 210) in Maryland, Prince George’s County Police said.

Police said the crash happened Saturday about 10:50 a.m. The drivers of the SUV and the motorcycle were both traveling north on Indian Head Highway near Old Fort Road when they collided.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released his name or age.

Police said video showed several motorcycles in the area. Authorities believe a group of riders were driving on Indian Head Highway at the time of the crash.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash. There was no word on any charges pending for the SUV driver.

Indian Head Highway has been the site of multiple deadly incidents. Dozens of people have been killed in crashes or struck by vehicles on the route over the past decade. Memorials to those lost, bearing crosses and flowers, dot the road’s shoulder.