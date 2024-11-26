Mother of 3 killed in hit-and-run on ‘highway of death'

A mother of three was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on a Maryland road nicknamed “the highway of death.”

Loretta Lynn Canter, 40, was hit in the northbound lanes of Route 210 near Farmington Road in Accokeek about 9:50 p.m. Friday, Prince George’s County police said.

“We're very devastated and we’re very, just so upset on her passing and how traumatic all this was to us,” her daughter said.

Canter’s children say she was the best mom anyone could ask for.

“She was the most loving and caring person that there ever was,” her daughter said.

Canter’s death came a day after another mother of three, Sandra Abarca Orellana, was killed in a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill Thursday night.

There have been 21 pedestrian deaths on Prince George’s County roads so far this year, including 11 hit-and-runs.

Along Route 210 in the county, there have been 94 fatalities since the group Route 210 Traffic Safety Committee started tracking them in 2017.

“I was hoping we could make it through the rest of the year without another fatality, and being so close to Thanksgiving, it’s just so sad,” committee founder Ron Weiss said.

“If she would have made it another month, she could have made Thanksgiving, her birthday and Christmas,” Canter’s son said through tears.

The Route 210 Traffic Safety Committee has been successful in getting speed cameras along Route 210.

The committee has pushed for legislation to increase speed camera fines based on how fast drivers are going, but the bills have repeatedly failed in Annapolis. The committee dropped its request for repeat offendersto face stiffer fines in hopes of getting more support for the legislation.

