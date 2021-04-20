MGM National Harbor to Open New Outdoor Gaming Terrace This Week

The view of Virginia and D.C. from MGM National Harbor is one of a kind, and now gamers can enjoy it while playing the slots on a terrace that opens this week, one that overlooks the Beltway above the theater.

“It’s just an additional amenity for our guests, enables somebody to come outside and enjoy fresh air while enjoying some of their favorite slot machines,” Alex Alvarado, the vice president of casino operations at MGM, said.

There are 41 slot machines on the terrace, which includes fans, heaters, beverage service and all the amenities you get on an indoor casino floor. There’s also one other thing that some gamblers may have missed.

“The amenity for a customer that would like to smoke while they game -- this space absolutely provides that opportunity,” Alvarado said.

In 2018, on another terrace at MGM, four people were shocked, including a 6-year-old girl who was permanently disabled, by what the county concluded was faulty electric wiring. It resulted in an undisclosed settlement for the girl’s family and mandatory upgrades for the facility.

“What I can tell you is that this space is completely new, and so it's new construction for us. So all of those permits were kind of done as part of this particular build out,” Alvarado said.

MGM began pursuing the outdoor gaming space a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it plans on keeping it for as long as it makes sense, something gamers are looking forward to.

“I think it's a great idea, a great option,” Gloria Thornwell, an MGM visitor, said. “We are living in the age of Covid of course, so I think to have that option makes it much more safe and hopefully much more fun.”

“I think it's really nice. The weather is beautiful, I think if you want to come out here and enjoy the weather, I think it's a great time to do that,” another MGM visitory, Kelly Caldwell, said.

Although the outdoor gaming area won't increase the capacity at MGM, it'll function as another fun option for gamers.