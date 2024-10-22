Capitol Heights

Men accused of killing Capitol Heights tire shop worker during payment dispute

Anthony Okoye was shot and killed as he worked at Ameritech Tire on Marblewood Avenue

By Andrea Swalec

A man who had lived in the United States for less than a year was shot and killed in September at a tire shop in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Anthony Okoye was 41.

Two men have now been charged in his murder, Prince George’s County police announced Tuesday.

Avery Eccles, 42, of Upper Marlboro, and Ronnell Hardy, 43, of Capitol Heights, are suspected of killing Okoye at Ameritech Tire on Marblewood Avenue during a dispute over payment for tires, police said. They both were charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

Police had asked for help identifying two suspects seen on surveillance footage. A tip provided to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers helped lead to their arrests.

Officers responded to the tire shop at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 14 and found that Okoye had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Okoye moved to the U.S. to provide for his family in Nigeria, a friend previously told News4.

"He's here to make money for his, to uplift his family,” he said.

The tire shop was open 24 hours but the owner said he would reduce the hours because of safety concerns.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

