Md. Couple Faces Holidays Without Daughter Killed in Domestic-Related Homicide

A Prince George's County couple facing the holidays without their daughter has a message for young women.

Briana Green, 20, was killed Oct. 15 in what police describe as a domestic-related homicide. She was found shot to death inside a car in Fairmount Heights, Maryland.

Police arrested Charles Kelly Jr., 43, days later, charging him with first-degree murder.

Green’s family was unaware she was in a relationship with Kelly.

“You took something from me,” said Green's mother, Tonya Green. “You took something from us, and we’re never going to get that back.”

She said she later found out it was a controlling relationship. She believes her daughter no longer wanted to see Kelly and grieves the secret nature of the relationship kept her and her husband from helping her daughter.

“He came into her life and he was there for two years and he just took over her, manipulating her,” Tonya Green said.

She said her daughter planned to turn her experience as a security guard at Union Station into a career in law enforcement.

“There are no words,” she said. “She touched a lot of people and she didn’t get the chance to fulfill her dream of doing what she needed to do.”