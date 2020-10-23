Maryland Teen's Song About Black Lives Matter Becomes Online Hit

At 16 years old, Prince George’s County student Christian Inman is already using this voice and musical talents to better the world.

His song about Black Lives Matter and social justice, “Change,” has been viewed over 100,00 times on the social media app TikTok and thousands more across other platforms.

"Change, we need change, I thought we'd changed, no more stories about the Black boy on the floor," he sings.

Inman's powerful lyrics of protest set again swelling harmonies, solemn piano notes and a hip-hop beat are reminiscent at times of some of Lin Manuel Miranda's most moving "Hamilton" tracks.

And like the founding fathers as shown in the hit musical, Inman uses his artistic voice to call for a more free and equal country.

“We have this not only his incredible responsibility, but we have this ability to really change our world,” Inman said of his young generation.

Inman wrote "Change" in ninth grade. Now in 11th grade, the fine arts student performed it again earlier this year during a Black History Month ceremony at Bishop McNamara High School to a cheering crowd.

When the Black Lives Matter protests started in May over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Inman posted a video of himself singing “Change” on TikTok.

Then, it started to take off — even catching the attention of a YouTuber and actress he looks up to, Lisa Koshy.

Koshy posted the song on her Instagram page.

Inman, an aspiring singer-songwriter who’s spent a lot of time in his home studio working on music, wants to make an impact.

“We are the generation that going to be running this world one day,” he said.