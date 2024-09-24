Maryland mother accused of shooting 13-year-old daughter in attempt to kill her

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she shot her 13-year-old daughter in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body at a home in 500 block of 69th Place just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The girl's mother, 32-year-old Talecka Brown, initially told police that a person experiencing homelessness shot her daughter in the neck and that she was already bleeding when she came home from school, according to police dispatch audio.

Medics took the girl to a hospital in critical condition, Seat Pleasant police said. On Tuesday, police said she was recovering at the hospital, but exact details of her current condition were unclear.

After questioning Brown, police arrested her and charged her with first-degree attempted murder and other charges.

Brown is in jail awaiting a bond review hearing set for Wednesday.

Prince George's County police have taken over the investigation, Seat Pleasant police said.

