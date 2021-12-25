Maryland Man Killed in Possible Road Rage Attack on Christmas Eve

A man was shot and killed in front of his children and girlfriend in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Christmas Eve, police say, and detectives are investigating the possible role of road rage.

Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, died after the shooting Friday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said on Christmas Day. Kelly was 30 and had been headed to a holiday dinner.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” police said in a statement. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas, who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kelly, his three children and his girlfriend were headed north on St. Barnabas Road.

“Preliminarily, it appears the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire,” police said.

Kelly was in the driver’s seat and was hit. No one else in the vehicle was hurt.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, south of Branch Avenue, at about 4:40 p.m. Kelly was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage,” police said.

No information on the suspect or suspect vehicle was released.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact police.

“St. Barnabas Road is a heavily travelled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family,” Acting Maj. David Blazer said in a statement.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.