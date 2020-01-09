Maryland Man Accused of Killing Wife, Leaving Body in Car Turns Himself In

A man suspected of killing his wife in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last week turned himself in to the Department of Corrections Wednesday, police said.

James Dorsey, 41, is being held on no bond status.

After 42-year-old Nika Dorsey’s body was found in a car parked outside an auto glass repair place in Capitol Heights, detectives quickly determined her husband was a suspect.

Dorsey stabbed his wife multiple times and abandoned her body in a warehouse district where a worker discovered her, police said.

“Well I thought maybe they had an appointment, you know, to get the window replaced, and so I didn’t think a whole lot of it until I realized it was so cold out, and I’m like, you know, it’s 25, 26 degrees outside, I said, ‘If she was sleeping, she’d be freezing. It doesn’t make sense,’” the worker said.

Dorsey’s criminal record includes domestic abuse charges.

According to court records, Nika Dorsey started to file a restraining order against her husband but did not complete the process.

Her grandparents, who raised her, said she was a loving mother of a son and a daughter. She had her 10-year-old daughter with James Dorsey.