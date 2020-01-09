PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Maryland Man Accused of Killing Wife, Leaving Body in Car Turns Himself In

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of killing his wife in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last week turned himself in to the Department of Corrections Wednesday, police said.

James Dorsey, 41, is being held on no bond status.

After 42-year-old Nika Dorsey’s body was found in a car parked outside an auto glass repair place in Capitol Heights, detectives quickly determined her husband was a suspect.

Local

Peter Franchot 1 hour ago

Maryland Comptroller Says He’s Running for Governor

Maryland 1 hour ago

Data Show Some Maryland Law Enforcement Destroyed Rape Kits

Dorsey stabbed his wife multiple times and abandoned her body in a warehouse district where a worker discovered her, police said.

“Well I thought maybe they had an appointment, you know, to get the window replaced, and so I didn’t think a whole lot of it until I realized it was so cold out, and I’m like, you know, it’s 25, 26 degrees outside, I said, ‘If she was sleeping, she’d be freezing. It doesn’t make sense,’” the worker said.

Dorsey’s criminal record includes domestic abuse charges.

According to court records, Nika Dorsey started to file a restraining order against her husband but did not complete the process.

Her grandparents, who raised her, said she was a loving mother of a son and a daughter. She had her 10-year-old daughter with James Dorsey.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us