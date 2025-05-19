Maryland

Maryland man accused of killing 72-year-old mother

James Calero was charged with killing his mother and assaulting another woman in Prince George's County.

By Gina Cook

Shutterstock

A man killed his mother and assaulted another woman at a home in Bowie, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

James Calero, 40, assaulted 72-year-old Susan Calero and the second woman during a fight at a home on Blackwell Lane, Prince George's County police said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bowie officers found Susan Calero unconscious and suffering from severe trauma when they responded to the domestic incident just before 4 p.m., according to police. She died at the home.

The second victim suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

James Calero left the home after the assault, police said. Anne Arundel County police arrested him later that day.

Calero was charged with first-degree murder, assault and other charges.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us