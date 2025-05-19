Maryland man accused of killing 72-year-old mother

A man killed his mother and assaulted another woman at a home in Bowie, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

James Calero, 40, assaulted 72-year-old Susan Calero and the second woman during a fight at a home on Blackwell Lane, Prince George's County police said.

Bowie officers found Susan Calero unconscious and suffering from severe trauma when they responded to the domestic incident just before 4 p.m., according to police. She died at the home.

The second victim suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

James Calero left the home after the assault, police said. Anne Arundel County police arrested him later that day.

Calero was charged with first-degree murder, assault and other charges.