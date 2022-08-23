Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's

A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County.

Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Prince George’s County officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

The day after News4’s story aired, the Maryland Department of Transportation cut the grass from the Beltway to the Charles County line.

State Del. Nick Charles of Prince George’s County is holding a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday with MDOT and residents to discuss how state roads are maintained in the county.

The meeting will be held on Zoom with the meeting ID 859 8598 8639 and passcode 629378.