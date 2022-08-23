Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's

A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County.
Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
The day after News4’s story aired, the Maryland Department of Transportation cut the grass from the Beltway to the Charles County line.
State Del. Nick Charles of Prince George’s County is holding a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday with MDOT and residents to discuss how state roads are maintained in the county.
The meeting will be held on Zoom with the meeting ID 859 8598 8639 and passcode 629378.
