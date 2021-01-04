Maryland Boy Wins Junior World Bull Riding Championship

A boy from a family of self-described cowboys and cowgirls in Prince George’s County, Maryland, won the junior world bull riding championship in his division last month.

Nic Jackson, a fifth-generation cowboy, started riding nationally and internationally two years and brought home the world championship in December at 12 years old.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

“Winning the world championship has made people know who I am,” he said.

His parents drove six hours round trip so he could practice on a live bull for the championship.

“No one expected this kid from Maryland to perform the way that he did, and I just hope that it lights a fire in other kids,” said Nic’s mother, Robyn Jackson.

Nic's next competition is in February.