Nic Jackson

Maryland Boy Wins Junior World Bull Riding Championship

By Molette Green

Nic Jackson
Jackson Family

A boy from a family of self-described cowboys and cowgirls in Prince George’s County, Maryland, won the junior world bull riding championship in his division last month.

Nic Jackson, a fifth-generation cowboy, started riding nationally and internationally two years and brought home the world championship in December at 12 years old.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

vaccine distribution 2 hours ago

DC Seniors, Teachers, Essential Workers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Access in January

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 4

“Winning the world championship has made people know who I am,” he said.

His parents drove six hours round trip so he could practice on a live bull for the championship.

“No one expected this kid from Maryland to perform the way that he did, and I just hope that it lights a fire in other kids,” said Nic’s mother, Robyn Jackson.

Nic's next competition is in February.

This article tagged under:

Nic JacksonBull riding
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us