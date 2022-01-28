Maryland Boy Killed in Suspected Accidental Shooting by Girl: Police

A 16-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old girl faces criminal charges after what police believe was an accidental shooting Wednesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police did not release the name of the victim, an Oxon Hill resident.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive at about 6 p.m. The boy was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was accidental, police said in a statement Thursday.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged. The round struck the decedent, subsequently killing him,” police said.

The girl, a District Heights resident whose name was not released, was arrested and charged as a juvenile with manslaughter and related charges.

No information was released on how she had access to a gun or who owned it.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police. Tipsters may stay anonymous.