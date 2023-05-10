Man, Teenage Girl Shot in District Heights Home: Police

A man and a teenage girl were found shot inside a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday night, police said.

Both were shot in the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights at around 9:30 p.m. and are critically injured, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities said they believe there are no outstanding suspects and everyone involved is accounted for inside the home where the shooting occurred.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh and tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for updates.