Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

By Tom Lynch

A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. 

Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block. 

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. Police said they are looking into whether the shooting occurred during a carjacking.  

At around 7:50 a.m., first responders were called to a home on Maryland Park Drive and Athena Street in Capitol Heights, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a house. 

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. 

No arrests have been made, and police would not say if they know the motive of the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

